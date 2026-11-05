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AHA 2026: Insights on Oral PCSK9, Survodutide, and HF Care Come to Chicago
5 days ago
Pharmacy Times previews enlicitide, survodutide, diet and heart failure risk, and pharmacist-led HF care ahead of the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago. The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6 to 9 in Chicago, Illinois, arrives as several therapies and care models pharmacists manage every day are evolving quickly. This year's program includes longer-term and subgroup data on the first oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor, cardiovascular outcomes data for an investigational glucagon/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor dual agonist, new evidence linking diet to.