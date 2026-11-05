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‘Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition’ Coming in December
By Mr. Daps,4 days ago
Just in time for Christmas, Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition will be arriving in digital and disc formats on December 8, 2026. This includes Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, and more, along with 4K Ultra HD. For fans, this is a must-have release with its over nine hours of bonus features. This will include over six hours of never-before-seen content to allow a much deeper look into the creation of Pandora. There will also be all-new deleted and extended scenes, performance capture demos, scene deconstructions, featurettes, and more. The new bonus content will provide a much deeper look at the artistry, innovation, and filmmaking behind Disney Legend James Cameron‘s epic cinematic vision.