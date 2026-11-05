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Grayslake data center may pose future water treatment issues
5 days ago
The Grayslake T5 Data Center is under construction, as work crews clear land and lay foundation settings for the first building on the campus. The necessary permits were issued Sept. 1, by the various governmental agencies that approved the project. Atlanta-based T5, Inc. and Grayslake are expecting the estimated 470-acre parcel to be built out within seven to 10 years, based on leasing demands. The property was rezoned and can accommodate 20 buildings.
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