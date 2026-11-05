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A New Era for Pixar: Jonathan Garson and Jonas Rivera Step Into New Leadership Roles
By Mr. Daps,2 days ago
Pixar Animation Studios is getting new leadership. On January 4, 2027, current president Jim Morris will be transitioning to the role of president emeritus, with Jonathan Garson becoming the new president. The announcement was made by Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Entertainment, Studios, The Walt Disney Company. Pete Docter will continue in his role as chief creative officer of Pixar. Jonas Rivera will be stepping into an expanded creative executive vice president role where he will be leading filmmakers and development. In this role, he will be working closely with both Docter and Garson.