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Springfield business owner unlawfully in the U.S., accused of laundering $34M
By Kaleb Clark,5 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - A Springfield business owner is accused of laundering more than $34 million in suspected drug money through his clothing store and money transfer business. Esteban Peralta Fragozo owned and operated El Kaiman Western Wear in Springfield. Investigators say he used the business to launder drug trafficking money through wire transfers sent to Mexico and Honduras. Fragozo is also charged with unlawfully possessing a gun.
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