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Gene Therapy Requires More Than an Infusion: ASTCT Experts Detail Hidden Barriers to Care
4 days ago
Manufacturing delays, financial barriers, and complex care coordination can limit access to gene therapy, emphasizing the need for patient-centered programs and long-term follow-up. At Cohen Children’s Medical Center, a 13-year-old referred for gene therapy required 2 stem cell collection attempts. The first was unsuccessful; after the second, the manufactured product did not meet a required specification. Resolving the problem meant new approvals and approximately 4 additional months before the patient could receive an infusion, Amelia Halac, MD, told attendees at the 2026 American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) Gene Therapy Summit in Boston.¹