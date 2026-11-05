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HFpEF Treatment Gaps Start With Identifying the Patient
4 days ago
Cody Parsons, PharmD, APh, BCCCP, explains how the AHA's 40-hospital collaborative is mapping care gaps for patients with HFpEF and HFmrEF. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Cody Parsons, PharmD, APh, BCCCP, director of clinical operations in the Division of Cardiovascular Health at Stanford Health Care, discussed the American Heart Association's (AHA) IMPLEMENT-EF initiative and the treatment gaps facing patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) or heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF) ahead of his presentation at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6 to 9 in Chicago, Illinois.