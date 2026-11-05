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Patriots QB Drake Maye named AFC Offensive Player of the Month
By Oliver Thomas,4 days ago
Drake Maye closed out October with his first monthly NFL honor. For the first time in his NFL career, Drake Maye has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month. The New England Patriots quarterback got the call after October brought a 67.2 completion percentage along with 1,199 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 119.0 passer rating. He added 129 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher.