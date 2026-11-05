undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Drives First-Line Immunotherapy Selection in NSCLC? Data, Payers, and Habit
5 days ago
Without head-to-head trials, clinical data, payer requirements, and clinician comfort determine first-line regimen selection, while markers such as KEAP1 and STK11 prompt questions about adding a CTLA-4 inhibitor. In "What Drives First-Line Immunotherapy Selection in NSCLC? Data, Payers, and Habit," the panel weighs what carries the most influence when selecting...