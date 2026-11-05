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Frontline Immunotherapy Options in NSCLC: Are Checkpoint Inhibitors Interchangeable?
5 days ago
Pembrolizumab and cemiplimab dominate frontline practice, yet approval thresholds, histology-specific backbones, and formulations keep clinicians from treating PD-1 agents as fully interchangeable in the absence of head-to-head data. Welcome back to another Pharmacy Times Practice Pearls series. In "Frontline Immunotherapy Options in NSCLC: Are Checkpoint Inhibitors Interchangeable?," moderator Amanda Cass,...