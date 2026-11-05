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Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady as inflation and consumer debt remain concerns
By Michael Lozano,5 days ago
TEXAS — The Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates unchanged in October after raising them by a quarter percentage point in September as policymakers continue working to bring down inflation. The decision provides some relief for Texans concerned about borrowing costs, although another rate hike remains possible before...