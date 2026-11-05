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Whatcom County splits Critical Areas Ordinance update into two phases
By Madelyn Jones,6 days ago
Whatcom County is moving forward with an update to its Critical Areas Ordinance, which regulates development and activities near environmentally sensitive areas, including wetlands, frequently flooded areas, geologically hazardous areas, critical aquifer recharge areas and fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas. The update could affect development on properties with environmentally...
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