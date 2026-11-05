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Holiday Decorating Contest for Sunriver Area Businesses
By Advertising,5 days ago
All Sunriver businesses are invited to participate in the Sunriver Holiday Decorating Contest. It’s time to showcase your creativity and holiday spirit! The winners will receive a donation to give to their favorite charity. A map will be created so people can view your work during the holidays. Email Kristine Thomas at exec@sunriverchamber.com with questions.