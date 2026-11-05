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City of Carbondale Announces Job Opening for Role of Director of Community Development
By Withers Syndication,6 days ago
The City of Carbondale is actively seeking applicants for the role of Director of Community Development. This is a regular, full-time professional management position responsible for directing the Community Development Department, including the Development Management Division and the Building and Neighborhood Services Division. The Director oversees planning and development review, land-use regulation, permitting, inspections, and the City’s code enforcement initiative through the Building and Neighborhood Services Division to promote safe, well-maintained neighborhoods and improve quality of life for the citizens of Carbondale. The Director also advances City priorities for affordable housing, housing rehabilitation, infill development, and neighborhood revitalization; oversees Sustainability Coordinator initiatives; and works cooperatively with City departments and community partners. The Director is a member of the City Manager’s senior management staff and is supervised and evaluated by the City Manager.