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Semiahmoo Resort seeks potential buyer
By Madelyn Jones,6 days ago
Semiahmoo Resort could soon see a change in ownership. The resort, listed through Crystal Investment Property, went on the market in mid-October, with call-in offers considered through Oct. 30. Per the listing, ownership is looking to either sell or recapitalize the entire resort, including the spa, golf course and all three on-site dining options: Packers Kitchen + Bar, Great Blue Heron Grill and Seaview Café.