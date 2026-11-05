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Yamaha’s RW700 Is the Adventure Scooter We Didn’t Know We Needed
By Marisa McInturff,5 days ago
Who says an adventure bike has to look like an adventure bike? Yamaha’s new RW700 blurs the line between motorcycle and scooter, and we’re completely okay with that. Unveiled at this year’s EICMA show in Milan, Italy, the 2027 Yamaha RW700 is an adventure scooter, according to the brand. But take a look at it and you’ll understand why we’re questioning that description. It doesn’t have the traditional step-through design you’d expect from a scooter. Instead, it has a low-slung center section, a conventional motorcycle-style seat and a chassis that looks ready to venture well beyond the pavement. It’s less step-through and more step-over.