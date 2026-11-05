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Benton 4-H Youth excel at Wildlife Invitational
By Submitted Article,4 days ago
Four Benton County 4-H youth showcased their skills, determination, and teamwork at the 2026 Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports & Wildlife Invitational, held Sept. 11–13 in Alexandria. Competing alongside fellow 4-H members from Sherburne County, the Benton County participants earned numerous individual and team honors, demonstrating the dedication and hard work they put into their projects throughout the year.