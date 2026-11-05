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HTC seeks sponsors to provide holiday gifts for 600 local children through Giving Angels
By Lydia Bice,5 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With the holiday season approaching, HTC is asking the community to help make Christmas special for more than 1,100 local children through its Giving Angels program. The program matches community sponsors with children and their families, with sponsors providing gifts to help ensure children are not...