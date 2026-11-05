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Family of two children who drowned attends Daytona Beach meeting as city considers pond fencing
By Rich Carroll,4 days ago
The deaths of two young children in a Daytona Beach retention pond have city officials looking at new fencing requirements for apartment complexes. The children's family members attended the Nov. 4 City Commission meeting, hoping to prevent another family from experiencing the same tragedy. The discussion centered on the deaths...