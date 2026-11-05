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Auvik Announces Automation Framework and CVE Monitoring Agent
By Gerald Baldino,3 days ago
Auvik today announced the general availability of the Auvik Automation Framework and the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Monitoring Agent. The Auvik Automation Framework enables IT teams to create and execute automated jobs across groups of network devices, reducing the need to make configuration changes individually. Teams can define the commands to execute, select the devices involved and run jobs on demand or at scheduled times.