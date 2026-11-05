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Letter to the Editor
By rctadmin,5 days ago
I voted in the 2026 general election. Like most experiences since moving to Rockland County just months ago, it was joyful and enchanting. I arrived at Grace Episcopal Church in Nyack, a Gothic-style building, and my spirit ignited and eyes widened. It was peaceful and quaint, with a red entrance door set against its dark structure and a courtyard with orange and gold trees, fountains and benches. I was greeted warmly, and after they kindly tried to help me, informed that I was at the wrong location.