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Clocking In for Carnage: ‘Karōshi’ Takes Office Politics to Violent Extremes in New Trailer
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,4 days ago
Undeniably, corporate culture is getting absurdly cutthroat nowadays. The upcoming action-thriller Karōshi takes office politics to violent extremes. Filmmaker Takashi Doscher wrote and directed this ruthless futuristic nightmare. The official teaser poster and explosive trailer just dropped online today, teasing an action-packed must-see. A High-Octane Pedigree. Action fans should...