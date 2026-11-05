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Sandoval man ordered held without bond on arson charge
By Austin Williams,6 days ago
A 22-year-old Sandoval man was ordered held without bond after appearing in Marion County Court for the first time on Wednesday for arson. Joey Evans of South Main is accused of throwing a lighted gasoline can at a parked pickup truck in a parking lot in the 900 block of South Locust. The blaze burned the engine compartment before the Centralia Fire Department put it out.
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