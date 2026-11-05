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Sensation in South Bend: Virginia beats Notre Dame in penalties in ACC Tournament
6 days ago
Virginia entered the ACC Tournament needing to make a statement to stay alive in this postseason. Thanks to late game penalty heroics, that’s exactly what they did. No. 9 seed Virginia (7-6-4, 3-3-2 ACC) took down No. 8 seed Notre Dame (7-5-4, 4-4-0 ACC) by a score of 2-2 (5-4) in an absolute thriller in South Bend, Ind., on Wednesday. In a matchup of fantastic goalkeepers, with fourth-year Caleb Tunks for Virginia and junior Blake Kelly for Notre Dame, the Cavaliers survived.