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Is a 90-day blackout coming? What the U.S. military’s new readiness initiative actually means
By LeeAnne MorefieldGray News staff,6 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ/Gray News) — Viral doomsday posts on social media are gaining traction, claiming the nation will soon face a 90-day blackout. The rumor that the U.S. released a doomsday plan for a 90-day blackout began circulating after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled a long-term strategic plan on Sept. 30.