undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Google is finally letting you turn off the awful music in Memories
By Hamed Paydarfar,5 days ago
Google Photos is finally giving users a way to turn off the generic background music it automatically adds to Memories. According to Google’s official announcement, the new background music toggle will roll out across all platforms. You can use the toggle to silence the soundtrack without disabling Memories or having to mute the original audio in your videos.