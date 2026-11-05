undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Samsung's fingerprint unlock lag disappears after one toggle and a few tweaks
By Brandon Miniman,5 days ago
My Galaxy fingerprint unlock used to lag and take a second or two to unlock my phone. But after making a few tweaks, it's now nearly instant. That's because I found several ways to make it much faster by properly enrolling my fingers multiple times (but you have to pick the right fingers, which most people miss), turning off unlock animations, and even by enabling a hidden setting that lets me unlock without needing to turn on my screen in any way.