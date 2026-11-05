I'm Kodama Kawashiri Manga Gets Live-Action Short Series

Kodama Kawajiri's Atasha Kawajiri Kodama Da Yo: Dangerous Life Hacker no Tadareta Seikatsu manga is getting a live-action short series. The series will have 25 episodes. Hulu will exclusively stream five short episodes on Mondays starting on January 11 at 6:00 a.m. JST. Each set of five episodes will then air once a day on NTV's morning television show ZIP! that week. Two exclusive episodes will also launch on Hulu on Fridays. Kanna Hashimoto stars as Kodama.

Image via NTV © 川尻こだま/KADOKAWA © NTV

Yuichi Fukuda is directing and writing the live-action series.

I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI , the anime adaptation, premiered in January 2022 within the EXITV~FOD no Shinsaku Meisaku wo Pon! Pon! Misemakuri!!~ variety program on Fuji TV. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Aoi Yūki plays not only the main character Kodama, but "almost every other role."

The essay manga depicts the lazy, unhealthy daily life of Kawajiri, who loves alcohol and anything greasy, salty, or sweet.

Kawajiri's manga debuted on Twitter in 2020, and his account has since garnered over 425,000 followers. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in January 2024.

Sources: NTV, Comic Natalie





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