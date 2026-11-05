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SUNY Canton Launches Bridge to A Million Scholarship Drive
3 days ago
The SUNY Canton College Foundation has announced a new fundraising effort to reach $1 million in scholarship support for next fall. Vice President for Advancement Geoffrey C.S. VanderWoude announced the new Bridge to a Million initiative during the college’s annual Scholarship Luncheon event, held Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center.