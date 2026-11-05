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Traditional Holiday Decor Is Losing Steam—Here’s What People Are Embracing Instead
By Wendy Rose Gould,5 days ago
A red and green Christmas is classic holiday fare, but more people are sidestepping this traditional color scheme in favor of aesthetics that feel less expected. While the time-honored palette will forever already remain a holiday favorite, a new report from Michaels and Morning Consult revealed that younger generations are embracing eclectic, dramatic, and glamorous styles over convention this season.