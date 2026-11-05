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Browns injuries: Deshaun Watson update as 2 of 4 starters return to practice
By Jared Mueller,5 days ago
Cleveland Browns had some positive injury news Thursday, with 2 returning to practice, while Deshaun Watson remained out. As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the New Orleans Saints, the official injury reports each day look like they will provide a lot of information about how Week 9 will go. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that QB Deshaun Watson was in concussion protocol, with QB Shedeur Sanders likely to start in his place. Along with Watson, four Cleveland starters missed the first practice of the week.