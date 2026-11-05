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Hazleton’s home rule charter vote: tax concerns, public confusion and a community’s hopes for change
By WVIA,5 days ago
Hazleton voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposed home rule charter that could reshape the city’s municipal government. But as the community awaited the results during the day, interviews with voters revealed a broader story — differing expectations, concerns about rising taxes and questions about what the proposed charter would actually change.
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