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ApeChain migrates to Chainlink CCIP for APE and USDC transfers – Details
By Muriuki Lazaro,5 days ago
ApeChain is replacing LayerZero with Chainlink CCIP. This move comes as the layer 3 blockchain aims to strengthen its infrastructure and improve connectivity across the Yuga Labs ecosystem. The migration makes CCIP the official cross-chain standard for ApeChain, Bored Ape Yacht Club applications, and APE. Additionally, it will be migrating...