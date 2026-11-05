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Southern Tire Mart Eyes 45,000-Square-Foot Apopka Development as Central Florida Commercial Real Estate Expands
By John ( JP ) Rutledge,6 days ago
A proposed 45,000-square-foot Southern Tire Mart facility in Apopka, Florida, is drawing attention to the growing importance of automotive services, commercial trucking infrastructure, and transportation-oriented real estate across Central Florida. The proposed development, located at 1291 South Orange Blossom Trail, would accommodate tire services for passenger vehicles and semi-trucks, representing...