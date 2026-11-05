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Water House: Reinterpreting Traditional Thai Living Around a Central Pond by Architects 49
By Global Design News,5 days ago
Water House, is a 5,000 sq. m contemporary residence in northern Bangkok that reinterprets traditional Thai living through an integrated approach to water, climate, and ecology. Inspired by the concept of Ruen Moo, the home is organized into smaller interconnected volumes around shared open spaces, enhancing privacy, natural ventilation, and...