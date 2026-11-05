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AEW CAPITALIZING ON DARBY ALLIN'S SIDE QUESTS, RUMBLE GOING TWO NIGHTS?, PENTA AND MORE
3 days ago
What are the odds they aren't really going to Riyadh and they'll use some green screen technology and AI to pretend they are?. The next PPV and TV tapings are in Canada, where Hardy is not currently allowed to travel due to his previous criminal convictions here in the United States. So, they needed to explain his absence from a storyline perspective.