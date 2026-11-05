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Draymond Green clowns Dillon Brooks, explains his first ejection of the season
By Dylan Grausz,5 days ago
Draymond Green is back at it again. Green earned his first ejection of the 2026-27 NBA season in the third quarter of the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night after getting tangled up with Suns big man Khaman Maluach and forward Dillon Brooks. The situation started after Maluach went up for a layup and Green tried to defend him, but wrapped him up and threw him down.