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Craven County man, 79, arrested on felony animal cruelty, crimes against nature charges
By News 12 Staff,6 days ago
A 79-year-old Dover man has been arrested on felony charges following an investigation into an explicit video involving a man and a dog, according to the Craven County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigation Bureau launched the investigation Thursday, Nov. 5, after receiving reports of the video.
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