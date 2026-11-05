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Wakefield intersection to close for road work preparations
By TV6 News Team,6 days ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews will be working on an intersection of US-2 in Wakefield next Thursday to prepare for a bigger project down the line. Workers from the city of Wakefield and the Michigan Department of Transportation will be removing overhead beacons at the intersection of US-2 and Putnam Street on Nov. 12, according to a press release from MDOT Thursday afternoon.
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