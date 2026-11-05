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Jackson County settles property tax assessment lawsuit. What will that mean for your bill?
By KCUR,6 days ago
Jackson County and the state of Missouri have settled their legal disputes over the county’s 2023 property tax assessments. Many property owners saw their property taxes go up by more than 15% in 2023 — with some increases far above that — in violation of state law. In the three years since, the state and county have brought multiple suits against each other.