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Pierpaolo Piccioli Steps Down As Creative Director of Balenciaga
5 days ago
Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving Balenciaga after less than two years. The news was confirmed on Thursday by Gianfranco Gianangeli, the lable’s president and CEO. “We are deeply grateful for Pierpaolo’s contribution to Balenciaga,” Gianangeli said. “Through his vision, he reaffirmed the couture origins of the house, bringing his considered approach to craftsmanship, construction and creativity. I would like to sincerely thank him for his dedication, generosity and collaboration.”