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Case Summary: Redeemer Health Chapter 11
By Insights,6 days ago
A deck version of this summary is also available HERE. Headquartered in Meadowbrook, PA, Redeemer Health ("RH"), together with its Debtor and non-Debtor affiliates (collectively, the "Company"), is a nonprofit Catholic health and social services system serving southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. RH, the parent of eleven Debtor affiliates (together with RH, the "Debtors"), is a holding company with no employees or direct operations. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Redeemer Health System (“HRHS”), operates Holy Redeemer Hospital, a licensed 239-bed acute care facility in Abington Township, PA. The hospital provides emergency, inpatient and outpatient care and ancillary services, including rehabilitation and respiratory therapy, with a focus on cancer care, women’s health, cardiovascular health and orthopedics.
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