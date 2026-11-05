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RadianX Raises $5 Million to Put Perovskite Solar in Devices That Never Need Charging
By Standards,4 days ago
RadianX, a startup building perovskite solar cells designed to power electronics indoors, has raised a $5 million seed round co-led by SOSV and Twynam, the company told TechCrunch in an exclusive. The startup says its panels harvest twice as much energy from indoor light as competing technology, opening the door to devices that rarely or never need charging.