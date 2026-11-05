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High-cost pain drug drives California comp drug spending
By Louise Esola,5 days ago
A small number of high-cost prescriptions for the anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam are driving a sharp increase in California workers compensation prescription drug spending, according to a report released Tuesday by the California Workers’ Compensation Institute. Meloxicam has become the largest source of anti-inflammatory drug spending in the state’s workers...