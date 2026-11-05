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PRESS RELEASE: The Monroe County Childhood Conditions Summit is Back in 2026
5 days ago
The following is a press release written by Melanie Vehslage for the Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County. The Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County (YSB), with support from its Prevention Sub-committee, Building a Thriving Compassionate Community (BTCC), invites ALL community members to the Monroe County Childhood Conditions (MC3) Summit with the theme: “Shaping What Surrounds Us” on Monday November 16th. The MC3 Summit continues in 2026 as YSB’s largest annual event for youth advocacy, cross-sector engagement and community collaboration.
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