undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine nominated for 2027 National Superintendent of the Year
By Avery Foster,6 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine has been selected by the Texas Association of School Administrators as the state’s nominee for the 2027 National Superintendent of the Year. The nomination comes after the Texas Association of School Boards named Carrabine the 2026 Texas Superintendent of the...
2