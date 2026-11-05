undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituary: Leona W. Martin, first Black woman elected to Lexington Town Meeting, dies at 90
By Marcia ButmanSean Osborne,3 days ago
Leona W. Martin passed away peacefully October 18, 2026, on Martha’s Vineyard at 90 years of age. Mrs. Martin was a woman of strength, independence, and unwavering devotion to her family and community. A loving mother, gifted cook, and natural leader, she valued education, integrity, and standing up for what was right. Her determination and strong sense of purpose were reflected in all she did.
1