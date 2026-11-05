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Letter to the Editor: Fixing a dangerous bikeway crossing
By Jeremy Levitan,2 days ago
Over the past few years, Lexington has made real progress on Bikeway safety. American Rescue Plan Act funds paid for Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at five bikeway-road crossings, and Fair Share Act funds are now being considered for two more at Bow Street and Fottler Avenue. These push-button beacons give drivers a clear signal that someone is about to cross. They work, and residents who use the Bikeway every day have noticed the difference.