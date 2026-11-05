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MDC reports Missouri hunters harvested 36 black bears this season
By Staff,6 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.-The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports Missouri hunters harvested 36 black bears during the state’s sixth bear hunting season, Oct. 17-30. More than 5,200 hunters applied during May for 2,000 permits for the season with the maximum allowable harvest being 60 bears. Of the 2,000 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, close to 1,490 hunters purchased permits for the season.
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