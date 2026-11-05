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Elon faculty members named to leadership roles in CAA Academic Alliance AI initiative
By Tommy Kopetskie,5 days ago
Two Elon University faculty members have been selected for leadership roles in a new Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Academic Alliance initiative designed to advance the responsible and innovative use of artificial intelligence in higher education. Michele Lashley, assistant professor of strategic communications, has been named an inaugural Allied AI Collaborative...